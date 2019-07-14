Kulfi refuses to call Sikandar baba in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kulfi Kumar Bajewala is high on drama as Amyra’s hatred towards Kulfi has been increasing with each passing day, and she is crossing all her limits to harm Kulfi so that she can keep Sikandar and Kulfi away from each other.



Kulfi is happy that her father Sikandar will give his name to her and will accept her in front of the world.



While this doesn't happen as here Sikandar gives up in front of Amyra and Lovely.



Sikandar had to make a decision to announce Kulfi as Mahender's daughter and Kulfi is shocked.



Kulfi’s heart breaks and here Mahender supports her and says that if Sikandar had said that then she is his daughter and will always be.



Kulfi thus avoids Sikandar and refuses to call him baba after what all Sikandar did to her.