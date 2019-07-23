News

Kulfi's emotionally wrong step puts Sikandar life in danger in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Jul 2019 08:00 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is high on drama. Kullfi has come to know that Lovely is Nimrat’s murderer. She misunderstands Sikandar and wonders how he could forgive Lovely and stay with her despite knowing the truth. Very soon, she will leave the house and go.

In the upcoming episode, Kulfi believes Sikandar to be her mother’s real culprit, as he protected Lovely by hiding the truth about her crime.

Kullfi is heartbroken and thus runs away from their house, which leaves Sikandar shattered and is pain.

Sikandar and Mahendra track the bus which Kullfi had traveled, but unfortunately, they fail to find Kulfi.

Kullfi has no idea where to go, and in the meanwhile, Sikandar regrets not telling her about Lovely's past.

Sikandar then suffers a panic attack and is in a critical condition.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.

Tags > Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Sikandar, Amyra, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Upcoming Episode, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Spoiler alert, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Written Upodates, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Star Plus, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Storyline, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Aly Goni
Aly Goni
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Rakhi Sawant
Rakhi Sawant
Tanaaz Currim
Tanaaz Currim
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani

past seven days