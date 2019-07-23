Kulfi's emotionally wrong step puts Sikandar life in danger in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is high on drama. Kullfi has come to know that Lovely is Nimrat’s murderer. She misunderstands Sikandar and wonders how he could forgive Lovely and stay with her despite knowing the truth. Very soon, she will leave the house and go.



In the upcoming episode, Kulfi believes Sikandar to be her mother’s real culprit, as he protected Lovely by hiding the truth about her crime.



Kullfi is heartbroken and thus runs away from their house, which leaves Sikandar shattered and is pain.



Sikandar and Mahendra track the bus which Kullfi had traveled, but unfortunately, they fail to find Kulfi.



Kullfi has no idea where to go, and in the meanwhile, Sikandar regrets not telling her about Lovely's past.



Sikandar then suffers a panic attack and is in a critical condition.



It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.