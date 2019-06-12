News

Kulfi's music therapy to revive Sikandar's memory in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kulfi Kumar Bajewala is high on drama as the imposter Sikandar aka Chandan is living with Kulfi and her family and is threatening her to now tell anyone the truth and on the other hand, Kulfi is on a mission to bring back Sikandar’s memory.

Kulfi and Sikandar have met each other and it is the most important moment for her but she gets shocked to know that Sikandar has become Bhola and has lost his memory while Kulfi is not ready to give up.

Kulfi won’t give up as she wants her father back and thus she has a plan.

And now Kulfi plans to use music as the main pivotal of love and as a therapy to revive Sikandar’s lost memory.

It will be interesting to see if Kulfi will be successful in her mission of bringing back Sikandar’s memory back.

