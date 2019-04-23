Kulfi's nightmare turns reality as Sikandar is dead Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kullfi Kumar Bajewala is high on drama. Kullfi and Amyra are at loggerheads as they both are participating in the same singing competition.

In the upcoming episode Kulfi has lost her voice after the shock which was planned by Amyra and she is much happy over it.

Sikandar thinks that he will not let his daughter suffer like this as he aware of the fact that signing is Kulfi’s lifeline.

Sikandar is ready to create new hustle in his life to get Kulfi’s voice back and gets an idea to give yet another shock to Kulfi to get her voice back.

Sikandar will be planning a fake accident and death drama to give a shock to his daughter but Amyra is super upset over this step of Sikandar.

Amyra will do something that will flop Sikandar’s plan of hit and miss where the chandelier had to fall near Sikandar bur instead will fall over him.

It will be interesting to see if Sikandar’s this plan will get back the voice of Kulfi or no.