Kullfi backs out of singing competition in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

04 Apr 2019 03:04 PM
MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is filled with drama. Sikandar has chosen Amyra over Kulfi, which has left the latter heartbroken. He is now helping Amyra win the singing competition, and Kullfi is hurt seeing this.

As per the track, Kullfi and her gang have escaped Ammaji’s clutches and are now taking part in a singing competition. 

Their main mission is to bring out Ammaji’s dark side in front of the world.

In the upcoming episode, Kullfi gets another shock as she sees Amyra and Sikandar in the competition.

Kullfi takes the decision to back out from the competition.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.
past seven days