Kullfi exits Sikandar's life; vows to never return in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is filled with drama. Sikandar is in a dilemma, as he doesn’t know whom to choose between Kullfi and Amyra. On the one hand, he is trying to fulfil Amyra’s last wish, and on the other hand, Kullfi is happy to unite with her father.



Kullfi and Sikandar's lives seem to take a new turn when Kullfi returns to Sikandar after many failed attempts to unite with him.



She is excited to be with Sikandar and share happy moments with him, but her all dreams are shattered when he refuses to accept Kullfi as his daughter. He even tells Kullfi that Amyra is his only daughter.



A broken Kullfi decides to go away from Sikandar and takes an oath to never return.



It will be interesting to see how Sikandar copes with this loss.