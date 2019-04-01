News

Kullfi to hide her identity for reality show auditions in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Apr 2019 07:52 PM

MUMBAI: Kulfii Kumarr Bajewala (produced by Gul Khan and Nilanjani Purkayastha) is one of most popular shows on television. The audiences love the bond that Kullfi and Sikandar share. The actors share a warm relationship off-screen as well, which translates onto their on-screen performances.

The makers are not leaving any stone unturned to ensure full entertainment. Viewers are in store for many twists and turns.

In the upcoming episode, Kullfi and her remand home friends decide to explore their talent by participating in a singing reality show.

All the kids audition for a reality show called Little Superstars, but as they have escaped from the remand home, Kullfi suggests that they don't show their faces. Thus, they use smiley masks on their faces in order to conceal their identities.

Tags > Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Sikandar, Amyra, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Upcoming Episode, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Spoiler alert, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Written Upodates, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Star Plus, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Storyline, TellyChakkar, Nilanjani Purkayastha,

