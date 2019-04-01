Kullfi to hide her identity for reality show auditions in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

MUMBAI: Kulfii Kumarr Bajewala (produced by Gul Khan and Nilanjani Purkayastha) is one of most popular shows on television. The audiences love the bond that Kullfi and Sikandar share. The actors share a warm relationship off-screen as well, which translates onto their on-screen performances.

The makers are not leaving any stone unturned to ensure full entertainment. Viewers are in store for many twists and turns.

In the upcoming episode, Kullfi and her remand home friends decide to explore their talent by participating in a singing reality show.

All the kids audition for a reality show called Little Superstars, but as they have escaped from the remand home, Kullfi suggests that they don't show their faces. Thus, they use smiley masks on their faces in order to conceal their identities.

Are you excited to watch the upcoming episodes? Hit the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.