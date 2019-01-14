Kullfi Kumar Bajewala fame Kullfi aka Aakriti Sharma selected as TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Star of the Week

MUMBAI: Little Kullfi aka Aakriti Sharma is winning hearts with her innocence and impeccable acting skills in Star Plus most admired show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. The heartwarming tale of a little girl in search of her father is faring quite well on the ratings chart as well.



Not only this but TellyChakkar readers Showted their approval of Aakriti Sharma by selecting her as the TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Star of the Week.



She received 82% Yes Showts, with Gaurav Sareen coming in second with 70% Yes Showts.



The same was not the case for the other contestants in the top six. While Yogita Bihani received only 48% Yes Showts.



The ShowtCount for Adnan Khan was nearly as bad, as he received only 55% Yes Showts.



Monalisa Biwas received 58% Yes Showts, while Kanika Mann was at 69% Yes Showts.



It seems like everybody loved her amateur dramatics in Kullfi Kumar Bajewala. We congratulate her on winning the trophy and on becoming TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Star of the Week.