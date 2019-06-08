Kullfi Kumar Bajewala: Kulfi Calls Bhola Her Father

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Chandan ordered his goons to chase after Rocket and Kulfi . Kulfi informs Rocket that she will bring back Bhola. Mohinder came to the music studio to find some work as he wanted to earn some money for his family. The music studio owner kicked him out. Pakiya chased after Kulfi. In order to stop him, Rocket accused him of eve teasing which resulted in him getting beaten up by all the ladies.

Gunjan informed Mohinder that Lovely replaced her medicines and tried to kill her. Mohinder confronted Lovely and she denied the allegations. She felt helpless as she couldn’t tell the truth about Sikandar. Rocket and Kulfi came to Bhola. Pakhi lashed out at Kulfi for searching for Bhola. Kulfi said that she will not go anywhere.

Lovely called Nandini and told her about the issues. Nandini told her to come over to her house. Meanwhile, Bhola saved Pakiya from the ladies.

Chandan called Pakiya and Pakiya told him about his dopple ganger, Chandan told him to find out the person.

Bhola arrived calling out Pakhi’s name. Kulfi rushed towards Bhola. She stumbled but Bhola caught her and hugged her. Kulfi addressed him as a father. Bhola said that he is Pakhi’s father. Kulfi informed Bhola that he is Sikandar Gill.

Bhola called Kulfi his fairy. Pakhi accused Kulfi of being a Daayan and trying to separate them. Bhola got furious at Kulfi and walked away with Pakhi.