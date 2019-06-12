Kullfi Kumar Bajewala: Kulfi disguised as a Sardar

The episode begins with Mohinder handing over his song recording to Sikander. He told Sikander to find him a music producer who would let him sing for his company. Chandan disguised as Sikander agreed. Chandan contacted Pakiya and told him to send his men to keep an eye on Kulfi and find Sikander.

Rocket and his friends helped Kulfi (Aakriti Sharma) in misleading the goons. They brought Kulfi to Bhola’s house. Bhola had thought Kulfi is a daayan so he got scared seeing her. Bhola asked Kulfi to stay away from him and Rocket took Kulfi away from there.

Kulfi asked her friend to help her to keep away Pakiya. Zinda accused Pakiya of theft case and compelled him to get out of the neighborhood. Nandini decided to visit the lady whose hospital was found in Chandan’s stuff. The lady mistook Nandini to be Chandan and called out his name. Kulfi came to Bhola’s house disguised as a sardar along with her friends. Kulfi sang a song while the kids played instruments.

Nandini informed Lovely about the woman calling out Chandan’s name. She told her to gather more proof. Chandan told Pakiya to check on Kulfi in karate class. Bhola and Kulfi sang together. The two gazed at each other lovingly. Pakhi said she is a daayan but Kulfi refused and said she is his daughter and not a daayan. Bhola got angry at Kulfi and announced that he is only Pakhi’s father.