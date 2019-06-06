Kullfi Kumar Bajewala : Kulfi locates Rocket

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Kulfi getting a call from Rocket. Kulfi receives the call and Rocket tells her about his location secretly. Nandini’s mother informs her that she will be sending Bhola to a hospital where there will be more like him. Nandini says that it is not possible.



The lady informs Nandini that she will take Bhola to the hospital in Kolhapur. She requests Nandini to look after Pakhi after Bhola goes. Bhola, Nandini, Pakhi and Nani arrive at Pakhi’s school. After seeing Bhola’s mental state, the ladies started feeling bad for Nandini. Kulfi arrives at the place where Rocket is abducted. In the meantime, Pakiya has come to Chandan and tells about rocket. Lovely calls up Nandini but Bhola received the call.



Lovely feels like it is Sikandar (Mohit Malik) talking but Bhola said that it is not Sikandar but him talking. Nandini and Pakhi participate in a race. Bhola cheers for them as Nani tries to take Bhola with her. Bhola stops when he sees that Nandini has fallen on the ground. He takes Nandini in his arms and runs. He wins the race for them.



The ladies start taking bad things about Bhola and Nandini but Nandini is on cloud nine and starts praising Bhola calling him the best husband in the world. Kulfi arrives at the spot and tries to free Rocket. At the same time, Chandan comes along with Pakiya. Mohinder’s wife consumes the pills which Lovely found in Chandan’s things and faints.