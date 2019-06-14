Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala: Kullfi plays a trick

MUMBAI:

The episode begins with Chandan asking Kulfi why she missed the karate class. The remand home kids came there and tricked Chandan by saying they collected to celebrate Bansi’s birthday. Chandan still doubted Kulfi as he saw Sikander’s picture in her bag. Kulfi decided to find another way to locate Sikander.

Chandan also planned to search for Sikander. Pakiya disguised as government official and decided to look for Sikander in the neighborhood. Chandan informed Kulfi that he was planning on taking her to Dubai for her singing tours. He also said that to take a photo, visa officials will come soon. Kulfi met with her remand home friends. She told them to get Bhola to a shop so she could talk to him.

The kids left a birthday party invitation at Bhola’s door step and they got ready for the party. Bhola and Pakhi arrived at the venue and met with Kulfi and her remand home friends. Chandan got worried when he overheard that Lovely had decided to gather information on him.