Kullfi Kumar Bajewala: Kulfi showed pictures to Bhola

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Chandan getting furious at Kulfi and kicking her out of his house. Lovely reached karate class to pick up Kulfi and Amyra. Kulfi reached there at the right moment so Pakiya didn’t doubt her. Lovely reached out to Pakiya ti gather some information about him.

Chandan came up to Pakiya and halted him from giving out anything. Chandan got angry and demanded Pakiya to find Sikandar soon. Amyra informed Lovely that she needed to make a photo collage for her school project. Kulfi overheard this and got an idea. She said that she will show Sikander’s picture to Bhola and find the truth.

Kulfi collected all of Sikander’s pictures and started headed towards Bhola. Kulfi bumped into Amyra. Before she could ask Kulfi, Lovely appeared. Lovely asked her about her credit card which made Amyra angry. Kulfi took the chance to sneak out of the house and go to Bhola. Bhola, Pakhi and others troubled Kulfi.

Lovely informed Mohinder that they need to admit Sikander to a drug rehabilitation centre to help him. Bhola saw Sikander’s pictures. Naani saw them and denied that the guy is Sikander. Bhola told Kulfi to leave. Kulfi stumbled upon Sikander on her way back.