Kullfi Kumar Bajewala: Sikandar risks his life to bring Kulfi's voice back

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Apr 2019 09:34 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular daily soap Kullfi Kumar Bajewala is coming up with some interesting drama.

Kulfi gets an electric shock and almost loses her voice. This shocks Sikandar like hell.     

Sikandar in no way is ready to let Kulfi like this and has a plan to make her sing again.

So, what’s his plan?            

Well, he plans to make a chandelier fall over himself to give another shock to Kulfi to bring her voice back.

Are you excited to watch the upcoming episode? Hit the comment section below. 

Tags > Kullfi, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar, Mohit Malik, Aakriti Sharma, Sikander, Amyra, Myra Singh Gill, Lovely, Anjali Anand, Kullfi Kumar Bajewala,

