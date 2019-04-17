Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala: Amyra and Kullfi paired together against their will

MUMBAI: The episode begins with the host praising Amyra's performance. He then asks Sikander to join them on the stage. Pandit Vishnu Bhave prases her and states that her performance gets a 6 from him. Usha Uthup also lauds her performance and gives her an 8.



Udit Narayan adds that the Benaam's lead was better, and hence, he will score Amyra a 5. Amyra's total is 19. With this, Benaam and Amyra's results are equal. Mahesh goes up to Mia and tells her that he doesn't want to be Benaam's guru anymore.



Mia then tells him that she is not short of gurus but he knows very well that Benaam has a good chance at winning top honours on the show. The 8 contestants are then called on the stage for the next round, which is a duet.



As Benaam's lead singer is Kullfi, Rocket asks her to represent the team. Amyra and Kullfi are paired with each other. Both Kullfi and Amyra don't want to pair with each and make their opinions very vocal. However, the host still pairs them together. The host then announces that Benaam and Amyra's performance will be next.



The host has a dialogue with the judges about Benaam and Amyra. As the host mentions that it is the most exciting combination, the judges also express that they are interested in their performance. The pandit though insults Kullfi yet again and says that she might bring Amyra down.



Sikander is called upon the stage. He lauds both the performers and calls fate to have played a pivotal role in bringing them together. Amyra is upset and Sikander tries to calm her down. However, she is adamant on leaving and asks Loveleen to take her home.



Amyra adds that she doesn't want to pair up with Kullfi. Rocket is also convincing Kullfi to perform with Amyra. He says that Kullfi is far better than her, and the bigger picture is that they should win the competition. Kulfi then adds that she is done fighting and wants to quit. Amyra is being very stubborn and tells Loveleen that she wants to leave. Meanwhile, Kullfi tells Rocket that she misses Sikander a lot.