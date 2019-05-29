Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala: Chandan and Bhola cross paths

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Chandan warning Kulfi to stay in the car while he leaves to get drunk in a restaurant. Kulfi is hungry and tired and alone in the car while Chandan is gorging down food and alcohol. Nandini reaches him and sees that Bhola is angry. She asks him what happened and he hands her over a brand new pair of spectacles. Nani walks out and starts shouting at him and asks him how he managed to get all the money for it. Bhola reveals that he sold off all the books and newspapers from the house. Nandini breaks down as those books were for her upcoming exam. Chandan walks out of the restaurant in a drunk state. He walks over to the man counting money, who hands him a packet of drugs. Chandan takes it and drives back home.



Meanwhile, all hell breaks loose at Nandini's house as Nani scolds Bhola for selling Nandini's books. Nandini is crying as her exam is approaching and she has no study material to refer to. Bhola apologizes as his intention wasn't wrong. However, Nani continues to treat him bad. In anger, Bhola leaves the house and walks out.



Bhola is walking down an empty road and is super upset. He decides to go to the book store and get all of Nandini's books back. Chandan is driving rashly and almost causes Bhola to suffer from an accident. However, they both escape it but don't recognise or even see each other. Chandan is very ecstatic over the money earned by Kulfi's one recording. He decides to get her more gigs. As they reach home, Kulfi notices that Chandan put the money in a flower pot. She is surprised by this behaviour. Hence, she intentionally drops the vase which makes Chandan angry.



However, Loveleen enters and calms him down. She is concerned about the money around the vase and asks Chandan about the same. He retorts with an excuse. While Nandini decides to go and look out for Bhola, Nani tells her that she should let him go. The landlord enters and starts misbehaving with Nandini