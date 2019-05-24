Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala: Chandan makes Kullfi feel guilty

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Kulfi being worried about Sikander’s strange behavior. She confides in Mohinder about it. Amyra scolds Kulfi for ruining Sikander’s mood. She tells Kulfi it was because of her that Sikander lost his cool. Lovely intervenes and asks Amyra to to calm down. Kulfi feels guilty.



A flashback shows how Chandan starts getting recognized as Sikander by mistakes. Upon knowing how wealthy Sikander is, he decides to hide his real identity and live Sikander’s life. To gather information about Sikander and his family, Chandan starts checking the internet. He decides that in order to be believable, it important to get Lovely and Amyra to trust him. He tries to learn as much as possible about Sikander’s life so that he can play his part well and fit into his life. The flashback ends.



Chandan wants to rectify his mistake so he finds Kulfi and shows her how much he cares for her. On seeing Chandan, Kulfi gets afraid. He comforts Kulfi and it’s the result of the accident and the medicines he takes.



He tells her how it hurt him that his daughter has been accusing her father and doubting him. But Kulfi is firm and believes that this person is not her real father.



Later, Kulfi shares everything with her friends. She tells them how it didn’t feel right when Sikander called her his daughter. Her friends ask her to give Sikander a chance at least. They tell her that she should go apologize to Sikander.