Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala fame Anjali Anand reminces her Dhai Kilo Prem days

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala fame Anjali Anand aka Lovely debuted in Indian television industry with Sandip Sickand’s show Dhai Kilo Prem.



The show for the first time portrayed the love story of an overweight couple named Piyush and Deepika. Against all odds, they get married and live a happy life.



Anjali became a household name with her character of Deepika, and her onscreen pairing with Mehrzaan Mazda was much appreciated.



Anjali is now portraying a completely different character in Kullfi and has been equally appreciated for the same.



Dhai Kilo Prem launched on 3rd April, and on this day, Anjali posted a sweet message for Sandip Sikand, thanking him for the opportunity. She wrote, 'Two years ago today, DKP launched & everything changed. I’ve been wondering why I was missing yu so much since morning and then I saw the date @sandiipsikcand #ForeverGrateful#LoveYou #DKP#YourDeepikaForever.'



See the post.