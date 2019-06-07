Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala: Kullfi gets a clue

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Chandan getting agitated at Pakiya and his partners for not keeping an eye on Rocket. Kulfi and Rocket escape from the goons. Bhola sings a melodious song for Nandini and Pakhi.

Kulfi is stressed when she thinks about Sikandar. She says that she will find her father and expose the imposter. Rocket says that he will help her. Pakhi and Nandini manage to win the trophy at the sport meet. Bhola is happy and starts dancing. Naani is angry at Nandini for supporting Bhola.

A person comes up to Bhola and compliments him on his singing. He offers a singing opportunity for Bhola for an album. Bhola agrees in return of some cash. Pakhi gives her phone to Nandini. Nandini sees Lovely’s call and video called her.

Lovely pans the camera to Gunjan and asks for Nandini’s help. Lovely starts to freak out when she senses that Gunjan has stopped breathing. Nandini asks Lovely to hit her chest to revive her. Lovely punches Gunjan and brings her back to life.

Bhola receives his first salary. He buys gifts for Nandini, Pakhi, and Naani. Pakhi and Nandini are very happy and Naani is happy looking at their smiling faces. A person informs Chandan that Kulfi’s album is ready to release. He says that they have found the perfect voice to pair with her.

The person plays the audio and Kulfie recognizes the voice to be Sikander’s. The person tells Kulfi that it was Bhola’s voice and Kulfi is happy.