Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala: Kullfi gets electrocuted during her performance

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Kulfi crooning to the tunes of a song. Mahesh is impressed by Kulfi's performance and boosts their morale by saying how they are doing a good job. Just then, Amyra enters and insults all the kids by calling them greedy and illiterate. She then tells Kulfi that she doesn't stand a chance against her as Sikander has taught her a good song for the round.



As they continue to have a war of words, a third guy, Aakash, walks in and places his challenge. He shows off how he has won a lot of accolades. Aakash then raises a finger on Sikander's lineage as he tells Amyra that being a singer's daughter is not a big deal. To this, both Kulfi and Amyra take offense.



They both defend Sikander and tell him that he shouldn't insult someone. During the contest, Amyra performs to the tunes of Koi yaha ahaa nache nache. Sikander is proud of Amyra, and the judges also give good reviews. Amyra receives a total score of 21, while Aakash is at 24. The next contestants are Benaam group. Sikander claps for Kulfi and hopes for her to perform well.



Amyra and Kulfi exchange angry gazes as Amyra walks out of the stage. Pandit Vishnu once again insults the Benaam group when Udit and Usha support them. Mia is intently watching the performance as she wants Sikander and Kulfi's reactions. Kulfi sings Mera kuch saaman while looking at Sikander.



She even cries a little while singing the song. Sikander also cries a little as he reminisces about his memories with Kufli. Mia then orders her assistant to create distortion during her performance. This causes Kulfi to be distracted and she touches the mike. However, as soon as she does that, Kulfi gets a shock and collapses. Sikander immediately calls out her name and runs. Mia pretends to be surprised by it and immediately calls for medical aid.



All the judges are also concerned for Kulfi when she opens her eyes. She looks at Sikander again and shuts her eyes. Sikander picks up Kulfi and is rushing towards the hospital. Mia asks her assistant to stop him from taking Kulfi and make him say what his relation with Kulfi is. In frustration, Sikander reveals that she is his daughter and rushes out. Kulfi is unconscious due to the shock, but it turns out that she has suffered mental trauma as well.