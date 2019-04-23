Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala: Mia plans to make Sikander admit that he is Kullfi's Dad

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Mia wondering how Kulfi got saved with the Home Minister getting involved in the whole scene. She sees Sikander's face and is convinced that he was responsible for saving Kulfi. Sikander then arrives to meet with Mia. She basically tries to get the answer from him about the Home Minister's involvement in the Kulfi case.



As he denies the knowledge, Miia tells him that she knows he only called him. She then shows him the video of Kulfi touching Sikander's feet during the guru round. Mia then asks him what his relation with Kulfi is. Sikander gets upset with her dogging questions and tells her that she simply wants controversy for the show. He then asks her to stop trying to make a big deal out of his personal problems out in public platforms. Sikander takes his leave and Mia decides to make him say that Kulfi is his daughter in the next round. All the contestants have arrived together where the Benaam group is being ostracized. However, Mia makes an announcement and states that the kids should not be treated badly and to focus on their performance.



Sikander is pained by Kulfi's face and the tears in her eyes. Mia goes up to Mahesh and subtly tells him to focus on Benaam's training and not try to dig stuff up. Sikander asks the waiter to send ice cream over to Beenaam group to cheer them up. Kulfi is then reminded of her conversation with Sikander where he tells her that she is different room others. This puts a smile on her face and she has some ice cream. Amyra notices how Kulfi and her gang are happily gorging on ice cream. The next round is nostalgia and for the same, they will use a different type of mic.



Loveleen confronts Sikander about sending Kulfi to the remand house. Loveleen starts apologising for whatever she has done to her. Sikander tells her that she should apologise to Kulfi for what she has done. Because of her, Amyra is completely against Kulfi. Just then Amyra walks in and asks them what they were discussing. However, Sikander lies to her and takes her away for practice. Mahesh tells the Benaam group that they should forget whatever has happened and focus on winning the competition.