Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala: Mia’s masterplan to qualify Kullfi’s group in reality show

Star Plus’ popular show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala has gained immense popularity.In the upcoming episodes, the drama quotient will sky rocket, with the judge of the reality show rejecting Kullfi’s Benaam group. However, Mia is keen on having them as she is aware of the fact that they are a runaway gang from a remand home.Mia intends to reveal the real identity of the kids in front of the camera to ensuring high TRPs for her show. She is angry with the judge for rejecting Kullfi’s group.

She argues with him and requests him to reconsider his decision and qualify the Benaam group. However, the judge does not budge from his decision. Thus, Mia uses her power to manipulate the public voting, because of which the group qualifies.Are you excited to watch the upcoming episodes? Hit the comments section below.Stay tuned to this space for more updates.