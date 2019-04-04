News

Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala: Mia’s masterplan to qualify Kullfi’s group in reality show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Apr 2019 06:15 PM
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala has gained immense popularity.

In the upcoming episodes, the drama quotient will sky rocket, with the judge of the reality show rejecting Kullfi’s Benaam group. However, Mia is keen on having them as she is aware of the fact that they are a runaway gang from a remand home.

Mia intends to reveal the real identity of the kids in front of the camera to ensuring high TRPs for her show. She is angry with the judge for rejecting Kullfi’s group.

What do you think about these Showtees ?

She argues with him and requests him to reconsider his decision and qualify the Benaam group. However, the judge does not budge from his decision. Thus, Mia uses her power to manipulate the public voting, because of which the group qualifies.

Are you excited to watch the upcoming episodes? Hit the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.
Tags > Mia’s masterplan, qualify Kullfi’s group, Star Plus, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Sikandar, Amyra, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Upcoming Episode, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Spoiler alert, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Written Upodates, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Storyline, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Women of film industry felicitated at Saraswati...

Women of film industry felicitated at Saraswati Bai, Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2019
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Hussain Kuwajerwala
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Naura
Naura
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Shamita Shetty
Shamita Shetty
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana

past seven days