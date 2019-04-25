Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala: Sikander and Kullfi paired together for the next round

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Sikander going close to Kulfi and whispering in her ear that she is his daughter with Nimrat. He adds that she is the love child of his and Nimrat's. The next thing you know, the doctor states that Kulfi is out of danger. He is relieved to hear that Kulfi's health is not deteriorating.



However, the doctor states how the chances of Kulfi getting a shock from a mike on such a big music platform is surprising. This jogs back Sikander's memory of how Mia asked him to reveal the truth about Kulfi's parentage. He storms out of the hospital and goes to meet Mia.



He then threatens to expose her as he is certain that she is the one who tried to harm Kulfi. Mia handles the situation with poise. But she does plan to reveal to the whole world that Kulfi is his daughter. Amyra is sitting outside in the Little Superstars' compound, crying her eyes out.



Sikander goes up to her and tries to cheer her up. She keeps telling him that he abandoned her for Kulfi. Amyra then asks Sikander why he needs to have two daughters when he can have just her. Sikander then uses a scenario to make her explain that his reaction to Kulfi's condition was on impulse.



Kulfi regains consciousness and all her gang is around her. Everyone except Sikander. Meanwhile, Mia is recording the whole conversation Sikander is having with Amyra where he tells her that Kulfi is his daughter. Kulfi is discharged the next day and the Benaam group don't leave her alone. They are disgusted by Sikander as he is the father who abandoned her.



Sikander goes to meet her and finds out that Kulfi hasn't uttered a single word since she woke up. However, Sikander doesn't lose hope and adds that she will be okay. Loveleen tells Sikander that they will have to be patient. With the kind of friends and family she has, Kulfi will be back to normal in no time.



Mia gathers all the contestants and addresses them about the incident that shook everyone. She then adds that no eliminations will be conducted in this round due to Kulfi's condition. Kulfi still hasn't completely recovered as she hasn't spoken a word.



The next round involves the singers to perform with gurus. But their gurus will be shuffled. Amyra gets Anjali, while Benaam group gets Sikander. Sikander knows that Mia did this on purpose but is ready for the challenge.