Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala: The doctor gives Kullfi and Sikandar bad news

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Amyra expressing how upset she is with Kulfi and Sikander's pairing for the next round. Sikander and Loveleen try to calm her down, but Amyra is still not happy with it. Unable to control Amyra, Sikander breaks down. Loveleen helps him out and tells him that everything will be okay. The Benaam group try to cheer Kulfi up and make her speak. However, she is unable to speak or feel enthusiastic about singing. Kulfi then starts crying as Sikander wants her to join him in singing. Sikander then asks Kulfi to at least sing for her mother if nothing else. Kulfi then tries to sing again but is unable to say anything. As Sikander is not able to make Kulfi say anything, she asks him to get a pen and a paper. Kulfi then writes that she is trying her best but is not able to speak. Sikander is worried for her, and they take her to the doctor. At the hospital, the doctor examines Kulfi and comes to a conclusion that she is still in trauma. The doctor then states that if Kulfi is not able to speak within the next 48 hours, then she will never be able to recover from this.



Basically, Kulfi's stress needs to be reduced for her to sing again. Sikander takes it upon himself to ease Kulfi's mind. Mia apologises for whatever happened to Kulfi but adds that if she is unable to sing, then Beenaam group will be disqualified. Sikander tells Loveleen that he won't let Kulfi lose the one thing precious to her. Amyra hopes that Kulfi doesn't get her voice back as that would help her with the competition.



Sikander plans an elaborate way to uplift Kulfi's spirits enough so she can regain her voice back. The Benaam group also help him out in this. Mia finds out that Sikander is extensively involved in bringing Kulfi's voice back. See asks her assistant to follow them and record their activities on video.