Kullfi leaves Sikandar's house in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Jul 2019 07:29 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kullfi Kumar Bajewala is high on drama. Kullfi will soon come to know that Lovely is the murderer of Nimrat. She misunderstands Sikandar thinking that since he loves Lovely, he didn’t do anything about it and hid the truth from her.

In the upcoming episode, Kullfi learns the shocking truth about her mother’s death and also the fact that her father was aware of it.

Kullfi confronts Sikandar over how he is still normal with Lovely.

Kullfi and Sikandar will have a heated argument, as Kullfi tags him as a murderer and asks him to stay away.

Sikandar is shocked when all this happens during Guru Purnima, and Kullfi is very agitated over this fact.

Kullfi runs away from the house as she doesn’t want to see Sikandar. They this part ways.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.

past seven days