Kullfi leaves Sikandar's house in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kullfi Kumar Bajewala is high on drama. Kullfi will soon come to know that Lovely is the murderer of Nimrat. She misunderstands Sikandar thinking that since he loves Lovely, he didn’t do anything about it and hid the truth from her.
In the upcoming episode,
Kullfi and Sikandar will have a heated argument, as Kullfi tags him as a murderer and asks him to stay away.
Sikandar is shocked when all this happens during Guru Purnima, and
It will be interesting to see what happens next.
