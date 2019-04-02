Kullfi's new challenge in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is filled with drama. Sikandar has chosen Amyra over Kullfi, which has left the latter heartbroken. He is now helping Amyra win the singing competition.



In the previous episode, we have seen Kullfi and Sikandar have a bitter conversation where Sikandar refuses to accept her as his daughter.



Sikandar is not happy with this decision and is bearing the pain of separation from Kullfi only for Amyra's happiness. He wants to accept Kullfi as his daughter, but Amyra’s deteriorating health condition makes him take such a step.



In the upcoming episode, Sikandar and Kullfi have another encounter during the singing competition.



Kullfi has hidden her identity behind the mask, but Sikandar recognizes her voice. She will compete against Amyra and is determined to win the competition.