Kullfi's new mission in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is high on drama. Kullfi is on a mission to expose the fake Sikandar and help the real Sikandar’s regain his memory.

Kullfi has met her father after a long time. However, when they hug each other, Sikandar does not recognize Kullfi.

Sikandar is now Bhola, who has lost his memory and is living as Pakhi's father.

In the upcoming episode, Kullfi wants to tell everyone about Sikandar, but Chandan threatens her.

He tells her that if she speaks against him, he will harm Lovely, Amyra, and Mahendra.

Kullfi also realizes that she cannot tell the truth to her family because she has no proof and because Sikandar has lost his memory.

Her new mission to help Sikandar regain his memory so that he can stay with his real family and they can expose Chandan's game.