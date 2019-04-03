News

Kullfi's plan flops thanks to Mia in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

03 Apr 2019 06:43 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is filled with drama. Sikandar has chosen Amyra over Kullfi, which has left the latter heartbroken. Meanwhile, Mia is trying her best to get Kullfi out of the competition.

Kullfi and her gang have taken part in the singing competition and are hiding their real identity as they don’t want their runaway truth to come out. They aim to expose Ammaji’s reality if they win.

The group is happy as they clear the audition round. Now, Mia finds out the truth about Kullfi’s hidden identity.

Mia plans to unmask the gang’s identity for higher TRPs.

Mia's one greedy step puts Kullfi's life in trouble, as Ammaji gets into action to reach her.

It will be interesting to see how Kullfi deals with this situation.

Tags > Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Sikandar, Amyra, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Upcoming Episode, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Spoiler alert, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Written Upodates, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Star Plus, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Storyline, TellyChakkar,

