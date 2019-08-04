Kulwant's new condition gets Sarabji and Meher married in Choti Sardarni

MUMBAI: In refreshing daily soap Choti Sardarni, Meher is fighting against her own family to save her unborn child.
We have earlier seen that Kulwant is determined to kill Meher and Manav's child.
However, Amrita convinces Meher to marry Sarabjit in order to protect her child.
Meher takes a decision to reveal her pregnancy to Sarabjit before marrying him.
Kulwant is shocked to know this and afraid that Sarabjit will break the alliance.
In the upcoming episode, she puts forth a shocking new condition on Meher.
Soon, Meher and Sarabjit's marriage is fixed, and Meher ends up hiding her pregnancy from him.
It will be interesting to see how Sarabjit reacts on knowing Meher’s past.
