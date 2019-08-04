News

Kulwant's new condition gets Sarabji and Meher married in Choti Sardarni

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Aug 2019 10:15 AM

MUMBAI: In refreshing daily soap Choti Sardarni, Meher is fighting against her own family to save her unborn child.

We have earlier seen that Kulwant is determined to kill Meher and Manav's child.

However, Amrita convinces Meher to marry Sarabjit in order to protect her child.

Meher takes a decision to reveal her pregnancy to Sarabjit before marrying him.

Kulwant is shocked to know this and afraid that Sarabjit will break the alliance.

In the upcoming episode, she puts forth a shocking new condition on Meher.

Soon, Meher and Sarabjit's marriage is fixed, and Meher ends up hiding her pregnancy from him.

It will be interesting to see how Sarabjit reacts on knowing Meher’s past. 

Tags > Kulwant, Sarabji, Meher, Choti Sardarni, Colors, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
A. P. J. Abdul Kalam
A. P. J. Abdul Kalam
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Remo D'Souza
Remo D'Souza

past seven days