Kumar Sanu to grace Zee Bangla’s Apur Sansar

By TellychakkarTeam
07 Feb 2017 02:49 PM

Here we bring an update of Zee Bangla’s Apur Sansar!

Readers, Apur Sansar is all set to welcome popular singer Kumar Sanu as their guest.

The singer will rent their house and gradually will become part of the family. 

We hear it’s going to be a super funny episode, wherein the crooner will teach some musical lessons to Apu’s (Saswata Chatterjee) wife (Sanchari).  

So, how will Apu react? Well, to know that you have to watch the show. 

When we contacted Apu's younger brother aka Saurav Das, he confirmed the development with us and said, "Sanu da was brilliant. He is a legend but so down to earth."

The shooting of the episode is complete and will air on 9 February at 9.30 pm.

Keep reading Tellychakkar.com for more updates.

