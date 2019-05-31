Kumar Sanu, Jeet Gaanguli, and Kaushiki Chakraborty to judge Star Jalsha’s Super Singer Junior; Rooqma Ray to host

KOLKATA: To celebrate Bengal’s passion for music, Star Jalsha announced the launch of its music talent hunt show, Super Singer Junior.

Super Singer Junior will showcase young prodigies who were shortlisted among thousands of talented singers from the length and breadth of Bengal. Auditions were held at eight zones: Jalpaiguri, Siliguri, Maldah, Nabadweep, Durgapur, Chandannagar, Midnapore, and Kolkata.

These shortlisted uncut gems are now being mentored and groomed to shine, not only with regard to their voice but also their performance, by a pool of renowned singers like Reshmi, Kinjal, Sovon, Ankan, and Trisha, who will act as their groomers.

Renowned singers Kumar Sanu, Jeet Gaanguli, and Kaushiki Chakraborty will form the judges’ panel of Super Singer Junior. Popular actress Rooqma Ray will present and host this show.

Super Singer Junior is being produced by Subhankar Chatterjee Productions.

Speaking about the same, Subhankar Chatterjee said, 'The love for music, culture, and the arts is infused in the soil of Bengal. Super Singer Junior is born out of the love and passion for this craft shared by the state. It is a platform for young budding singers, where music and talent come together in profound harmony. Our judges and groomers will mentor and hone the skills of these young performers. We promise to take our viewers on a riveting journey of music and melodies with Super Singer Junior.'

Sagnik Ghosh, EVP and Channel head, Star Jalsha and Jalsha Movies, added, 'Super Singer Junior is Star Jalsha’s effort to provide a platform to the hidden gems that deserve a chance to shine in front of the world. We are extremely excited to begin our search for the first ever Super Singer Junior.'

Super Singer Junior begins on 1st June and will air on every Saturday and Sunday at 8.30 PM.