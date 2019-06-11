Kumkum Bhagya: Abhi and Pragya come to camp for their daughters

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Aryan searching for Rhea and thinking where did she go alone. He asks Deepika if she saw Rhea. Deepika says don’t you know? She fell down from the cliff. Other friend says that they heard that Prachi pushed her. Deepika says Shahana said that Prachi is being trapped. Aryan thinks Rhea must be fine and having fun somewhere. Rhea gets his call. She thinks not to pick the call, but the call gets rejected by mistake. Aryan thinks Rhea did this to get attention. He thinks to inform Ranbir that today’s date is canceled. He calls him, but the call is not connected. He thinks to go to red cliff and tell him. Abhi calls Rhea. Rhea feels happy seeing 250 missed calls. She thinks I can’t pick the call as I am unconscious. Pragya reaches the camp. Abhi also reaches the camp with Vikram.

Abhi asks the teacher about Rhea. They say that they are searching. Pragya comes to Prachi and hugs her. Prachi asks did they inform you? Pragya says no. Principal tells that they didn’t inform police or you as we don’t want anyone’s future to get ruined. He shows the pics clicked by Dimpy and says if she is proved guilty then will be punished. Pragya asks Prachi if she fought with her. Prachi says she fought with me and pushed me. Principal asks her not to argue. Someone comes and says Rhea’s father went to the cliff. Rhea calls Dimpy. Dimpy and Shaina make an excuse and go. Rhea says that if someone finds her, then she will act hurt. Shaina comes and tells Rhea on call that her dad came and went to the cliff. Rhea thinks he must be feeling very guilty.

Abhi comes to the cliff and searches for Rhea. He tells Vikram that she is his world and he won’t let anything happen to her. Vikram says we will get her. Abhi says I am upset and not angry with her, she came to say bye to me, but I didn’t talk to her. He asks him to let him go near the cliff. Vikram stops him and says we will find her, but not like the way you are saying.

Pragya asks Prachi what had happened? Prachi says I didn’t do anything. Shahana says Rhea fought with her. Pragya says you are in big trouble and says if Rhea is not found then police will be called. Prachi says she does not know why they are blaming her. Shahana thinks Dimpy and Rhea have planed a conspiracy. She goes from there. Shaina says Dimpy did best, everything is thinking that Shaina went there for nature photography. Rhea tells them that she will act as if she is lucky to survive. Shahana hears them laughing. Dimpy acts like she is talking to her mum and ends the call. Shahana asks why they were laughing. They tell her that they acted normal while talking to her mother.

Abhi scolds the principal for not taking care of Rhea and says you would have checked where the students are going. The teacher tells that if they have known about their enmity that they would have allowed only one. Principal says I wouldn’t have allowed them to come. Abhi asks what? Principal says we are talking about Prachi and Rhea. He tells that they had a fight on the cliff, and Prachi pushed her from the cliff. Abhi is shocked. He asks where is Prachi and her mum.

Rhea thinks Prachi must be getting scolded by the principal and now by my dad. She says she shall be with her mom, who is sweet, but why she is coming near my father and snatching him from me. Prachi tells Pragya that Rhea was talking bad about her and told that I tried to snatch her dad from her. She says then she said that I don’t deserve to be called as your daughter. Pragya says you are my best daughter and says why did you react hearing this. She says Rhea is possessive about her father and she felt bad seeing Mr. Mehra’s affection for you. She asks her if she thought about Mr. Mehra. The rescue team guy comes. Pragya asks did you find Rhea? He says no. Abhi comes back to the tent and says how she can defend her daughter. Vikram says every parent loves their kids. Abhi says that doesn’t mean that she shall hide her mistakes. Pallavi calls Vikram and says I will not talk to you. Vikram says I wanted to call you and tells that he is not in office and came to camp side. Pallavi asks if Ranbir did a mistake. Vikram says Rhea is missing. Pallavi asks what do you mean? Meera comes there and hears him. Vikram says Rhea fell down from the cliff. Meera asks where is she? Vikram says she is missing and says I will call you once we get her. The rescue team tells that he shall take permission from the officials and will search the other side. Pragya asks where is that hill side, I want to go there.