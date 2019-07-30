Kumkum Bhagya: Abhi asks Vikram for Prachi’s mother’s phone number

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Pragya arriving with Nishant, who is arrested immediately. Ranbir is released, and he, Daljeet and Pallavi thank Pragya. Rhea sees Prachi wait to meet Abhi, who tells her about Nishant’s arrest. Just then, Abhi comes down to meet Prachi. Prachi thanked Abhi, however, Abhi tells Prachi that it was her mother who had saved her instead of him. Prachi then gives Abhi red velvet cake and it reminds Abhi of Kiara, as it was her favourite cake. Later, while Abhi decided to eat the cake, he reminisces moments spent with Kiara and gets emotional. Vikram finds Abhi crying and consoles him.



Meanwhile, Rhea gets a call from Nishant, who tells Rhea that she would have to make sure she gets them released from the jail and keep the money ready. Rhea gets worried and started to think how she would be able to get Nishant out. Later, Ranbir bumps into Rhea, who gets angry on him for helping Prachi. Ranbir tells Rhea that he had not helped Prachi but he had sacrificed for Abhi. Rhea makes an excuse and tells Ranbir that she needed to meet Aalia immediately. Rhea sees Aalia stuck in between Pallavi and Vikram’s fight and before she got an opportunity to talk to her, Purab comes and takes her with him.



Abhi asks Vikram for Prachi’s mother’s phone number and thanked her for the cake. Abhi assumes Anuradha was the name of Prachi’s mother and saved her number from that name. In the meantime, Rhea comes to her friends and tells her about Nishant’s blackmail. Her friend suggests Rhea that she could steal jewellery from Daasi’s room and give it to the person whom Nish had assigned. She eavesdrops in her room and finds her cupboard to be empty. Rhea wondered where the jewellery and cash was , however, daasi entered and she hides behind the curtain.