Kumkum Bhagya: Abhi closes his eyes, Pragya comes and shakes his hand

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Pragya seeing Abhi surrounded by few people in the café and plans to approach him; while on the other hand, Ranbir offers to give Prachi lift to her home. Pragya stood there wanting to see Abhi perform for the couple who had requested him to sing, just when Vikram enters. Abhi informs Vikram that he had decided to give the catering order of Aalia’s party to Sarita Ben and that they would discuss with her once he is done with the performance. Sarita Ben gets a call from the vendor and tells Pragya that although she had to leave immediately to meet someone, she should make sure she settled the matter with Mr. Mehra and then leave. Vikram, whom Pragya thinks to be Mr. Mehra, comes to her and greets her. Pragya feels shy as Sarita Ben had told her that she had spoken to him about her and his relationship and feels embarrassed to recollect the same.

Pragya asks Vikram how Prachi was doing at work place and to answer her question, Vikram praises her daughter. Before Pragya could ask Vikram about the messages that she thinks Vikram had sent her, he excuses himself and goes to the washroom while Pragya wondered why he seemed so different than his messages. After completing the performance, Abhi closes his eyes and Pragya comes and shakes his hand. Before he could open his eyes and look for who it was, Pragya leaves from there. Just then, he gets a text from Daasi who tells him to come home as Rhea had fallen from the stairs.

Ranbir drops Prachi home and while he tried to woo her for Rhea’s sake, unknowingly they both were slowly coming close to each other. Abhi comes home panicked, but finds Rhea in a perfect condition. Daasi tells Abhi that Rhea had blackmailed her to make an excuse and call him home as she had to discuss something urgently. Abhi asks Rhea about it and she tells him that she had three things to discuss with him. She wanted him to not wish Aalia and Purab before the party and pretend to forget their anniversary. Rhea also tells Abhi that she wanted to invite Prachi and her family in the party and that if she would have delayed Prachi’s mother might have gotten stuck with some work.