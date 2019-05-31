Kumkum Bhagya: Abhi confronts Rhea; misses Pragya

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Rhea telling Abhi that Prachi ruined the food and wanted to kill them. She says Prachi is a murderer. Abhi slaps her. Dadi says you shall not raise your hand on daughter. Abhi says she crossed her limits, so I crossed my limit. He asks her to tell truth. Rhea says I didn’t do anything. Abhi says I have seen the CCTV footage and saw the truth. He asks everyone to see the CCTV footage and makes Rhea also see. Rhea goes to her room. Abhi asks Aaliya to stop there. Rhea gets hysterical and angry in her room and cries. Meera tries to pacify her. Rhea shouts and says Dad likes Prachi and slapped me for her. Meera tries to make her calm down and slaps her. Aaliya tells Abhi that he shall not do this, whatever he did. Abhi says Rhea is taking advantage of her love and tells that she told you, but not me. She says you can’t separate me from her. Abhi asks her to go to Singapore else they will lose the deal. He asks her to decide if she will choose the deal or family matters.



Meera says sorry and hugs Rhea. Rhea says you slapped me but hugged me immediately. She tells that Dad never asked her why she is having problem with Prachi and says he likes her and don’t love me. Meera says you are sweet, cute, and loving and everyone loves you. She says your Dad gets hurt as you did wrong. She says he is upset as your image is getting ruined and not his image. She says you are his lifeline and says I am seeing this since you are small. She says I was your caretaker and tells that he used to come and stand outside the room to see if she slept or not. She says I asked him if he wants to cut my salary, he said that his love seems to be less for her.



Abhi says I have failed as a father, I couldn’t become a good father and couldn’t give a better upbringing to her. He says I couldn’t teach her love, compassion, and forgiveness. He says Pragya would have given her a good upbringing and taught her everything. Dadi asks Abhi to stop it else she will slap him. Meera says Abhi must be broken after slapping her. Rhea asks why he always hurt me because of her. Meera says he is your daddy and might be thinking how his daughter can do wrong with others’ daughter. She says Abhi might be blaming himself and says I haven’t seen a father like him. She says he did so much and gave you everything. She asks Rhea if she is bad. Rhea says no and tells that she hates Prachi. Meera asks her not to say that.



Dadi tells Abhi that Meera loved her like a mother and gave her values. She says you didn’t marry, but brought a mother for her. Abhi says Rhea is neither like me nor like Pragya. If she would have been with Pragya then she would have been better. Dadi asks if he thinks Pragya should be with him. Abhi says yes. Pallavi says Vikram and I used to think that we couldn’t give a good upbringing to our kids. She asks him to relax. Tai ji and Dadi ask Abhi to go and bring Pragya back in their house. Abhi recalls Kiara’s death and tells her that whenever he thinks of Pragya, he recalls Kiara. He says she used to call me superdad. Pragya went with King to give money to Nikhil. He says he can’t forgive Pragya.



Rhea comes to Abhi and continues to badmouth Prachi. She says nobody likes Prachi in college. She says she came to apologize to him. Abhi asks her to stop blaming Prachi and go closing the door.



Abhi recalls and a flashback is shown. He tells that he will make the kids fly in air. Pragya says we shall hold the thread and says she will lookout the kids. He says you will be hitler. Abhi says she will give them limited freedom and many values. He asks her to give the love which he gives to her. Flashback ends.



He thinks you couldn’t give your love to Rhea and that’s why she is spoilt. He thinks she met him once and left. He asks the moon to question her, if she hates him so much then why did she save him and left without seeing him. He asks the moon to tell her something and convey his love. Pragya also talks to moon and says she had called Nurse and comes to know that his family has taken him home. She says everyone must be taking care of him. She thinks of his other daughter and thinks he might have spoilt her, but must have given immense love. Sarita behen calls her. Pragya asks the moon to continue sparkling. Abhi also asks moon to continue to sparkling.

