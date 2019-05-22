Kumkum Bhagya: Abhi is seriously injured; Pragya takes him to hospital

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Abhi and Pragya meeting each other accidentally in the under construction building. Pragya asks how are you? Abhi says you. She says our daughter, and recalls her promise and walking out of his house. She starts walking away. Abhi asks her to stop for his sake. Pragya cries. Pragya turns to him with tears in her eyes. Abhi walks towards her and wipes her tears. Just then, the bamboos start falling again. Abhi hugs her and covers her head with his hand. The workers ask others to call engineer and contractor. They say that it is good nobody is inside.

Sarita behen asks Prachi about Meera. Prachi says everyone is good there except Rhea. Shahana tells that she is Arora, but takes Mehra’s side. She says if anyone tells anything to you then I will slap that person and says Prachi won’t be affected with her humiliation. She says Maasi is feeling humiliated because of you.

She says Maasi can’t cry in front of you. She says they don’t care about you, but you are still defending them. She says Meera Aunty was right. Sarita behen asks her to give some respect to her Maa and make her happy and proud. Prachi says I will call her. The stones from the roof start falling. Abhi takes Pragya to the side.

Pragya sees Abhi’s concern for her even after 20 years. They have an eye lock. The stones stop falling. Pragya asks how is my daughter? Abhi says like me, very good. Pragya says how she is good if she is like you. They smile. Abhi asks how is my daughter? Pragya says very good like me. They get emotional and smile. Abhi holds her closer and hugs her. Pragya recalls Abhi asking her not to return and says I have to go. Abhi says Pragya listen to me. Abhi is going behind her when the stones falls on his head and he falls down unconscious. Pragya runs to him. The workers see the pillars falling and thinks let all pillars fall and then they will fix it. Other worker says that Abhi Sir is inside, his watchman told me. Pragya asks Abhi to open his eyes for her. Abhi opens his eyes a bit and takes her name. Receptionist tells Vikram that Abhi is coming from the construction site. Other employee comes and says building collapsed when Abhi Sir is coming here.

Vikram asks to get the building vacated. Dadi asks Meera where did she go? Meera thinks shall I tell her. Mitali comes and tells that Abhi got Rhea suspended from college. Dadi says my Abhi can’t do this. Tai ji says someone else might have done this. Mitali says this is truth and asks her to talk to Prachi. Meera says Pragya was suspended and she was bullied a lot in college that she tried to commit suicide, and it was not Mr. Mehra, but Rhea who got her suspended. Dadi feels bad for Prachi. Mitali asks Meera to check with Abhi. Meera says she talked to him. Meera asks Bahadur kaka about Abhi’s tiffin. Bahadur kaka says he forgot. Meera says she will call Abhi.

Vikram asks Juhi to ask all employees to vacate the office. Meera calls Vikram and tells that Abhi forgot his tiffin. Vikram tells her that Abhi met with an accident in the under construction building of office site and says he is taking rescue team there. Pragya asks Abhi to open his eyes and says I won’t let anything happen to you. She says someone will come to help us and wipes his blood with her pallu. She tries to get water and sees another stone about to fall on him. She runs to him and covers himself with her. Stone falls on her, she shouts, but nothing major happens to her. Vikram scolds the construction workers and says if anything happens to my friend. Meera, Dadi, Tai ji, and Mitali reach there. Vikram stops them and says rescue team will come.

The rescue team tells Vikram that they couldn’t find anyone there and says if anyone is stuck inside then there is little chances of his survival. Vikram asks them to check again. Mitali shouts at them. Tai ji says he will be fine. Vikram threatens the contractor and the workers. Pragya takes Abhi to the cart (used for loading bricks) and pulls it.