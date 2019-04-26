Kumkum Bhagya: Abhi visits Prachi but doesn't meet Pragya

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Abhi driving Rhea to Prachi's house. Throughout the ride, Rhea states how Pragya was such a superwoman who helped her get out of trouble. She explains how Pragya defended her in front of the police inspector and even went to jail for her.



Abhi is reminded of Pragya as he hears Rhea talk. He tells Rhea that her mother was exactly like how Prachi's mother is. Meanwhile, Pragya is helping Sarita behen with her tiffin service. Just as she is helping her out, the bell rings. Simultaneously, Abhi also rings the bell on the other side.



The door is opened, and Pragya finds a stranger on the other side. However, in a hurry, she spills masala on her sari. The person outside the door is an injured man who just wants to make a phone call.



Meanwhile, a woman opens the door for Abhi. Rhea tells him that she is not Pragya's mother. So they take the correct address from the lady and leave the house. Aaliya and Purab have an argument where she tells him that he didn't have to give Abhi Prachi's address.



Purab claims that Aaliya is teaching Rhea to be a bad person and is encouraging her to engage in bad deeds. This makes Aaliya feel that Purab only sees the bad in her. She then tells Purab that he was better off with Disha only.



This leaves Purab to reminisce about Disha and the day she left him. Just then, his son Aryan enters the room to cheer him up. They head to the football game as planned. However, later as Purab gets more work, he has to cancel his plans with Aryan.



Abhi and Rhea find the right house, and Prachi opens the door. Pragya is changing in the bathroom to get the masala stain off her sari. Rhea stands outside the bathroom door to apologise to her for whatever happened. However, she ends up in an argument with Sahana and Prachi. Abhi is walking around in the house when he notices Pragya's earrings and starts thinking about her.