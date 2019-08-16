Kumkum Bhagya actor Krishna Kaul down with dengue

MUMBAI: Actor Krishna Kaul, who is impressing the masses with his portrayal as Ranbir in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhayga, is down with dengue.



Our sources inform that he was detected with dengue a few days ago.



When we contacted Krishna, he shared, 'It has been five days now that I have been resting at home and taken off from shoots. I have weakness, loss of appetite, dehydration, and fever. But I am recovering and expected to begin shooting from next week.'



The very cute actor has also been seen in Roadies and as Roy Malhotra in web series Puncch Beat. In Kumkum Bhagya, he plays the character of a college heartthrob.



We wish Krishna speedy recovery!