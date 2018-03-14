Kumkum Bhagya actress Leena Jumani to play the antagonist in Ikyawann

Mumbai: If watching Tanu plan and plot against Abhi and Pragya in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya has become a routine, get ready to watch her spice up the drama in another show!

Wondering what are we talking about?

Well, Sexy siren Leena Jumani has been roped in for Star Plus’ Ikyawann, produced by Panorama Entertainment.

According to our sources, Leena has been roped in to play the vamp once again. Her character will create trouble between Susheel (Prachi Tehlan) and Satya (Namish Taneja).

When we contacted Leena, she replied, “I cannot comment at the moment.”

We have heard that Leena will start shooting from tomorrow.

Are you looking forward to watching Leena in Ikyawann?