News

Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya to air on weekends also

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Jan 2019 07:20 PM

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya

Since a few weeks, the shows have seen a drop in ratings, since reality shows have been launched on other channels. These weekend shows have been taking the top spots on the charts.

But how could these saas–bahu shows be left behind? The channel has decided to air both the shows on Saturday too.

So all you Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya fans will get to see your favourite shows on Saturdays also. They are all set to give tough competition to other weekend shows.

Tags > Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, saas–bahu, TRP ratings, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Hot Downloads

Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Lara Dutta
Lara Dutta
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Neetu Wadhwa
Neetu Wadhwa
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh

poll

Who looks the best in stripes?

Drashti Dhami, Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days