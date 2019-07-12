Kumkum Bhagya: Aryan finds Ranbir’s changed attitude weird

MUMBAI: In the last episode, we see how Ranbir proposes to Riya, but she puts forth a condition on which she will accept his proposal. Later, Prachi prepares a delicious dish for Dasi, who recalls that Rhea's mother used to look after her the same way. Ranbir starts with his act and tried to be sweet in front of Prachi. Aryan found Ranbir’s changed attitude weird and wondered what was cooking. He comes to him and asks about his changed attitude, however, Ranbir diverts Aryan and ignores to answer him. Meanwhile, Ranbir comes to Vikram and suggests they should appoint Prachi to help him in his work. Vikram likes the idea and immediately calls Prachi to break the news to her. He feels happy to clear the first stage to get close to Prachi.



Rhea comes to her friend and tells them about her plan of setting Ranbir up for breaking Prachi’s heart. Her friends tell Rhea that they had hired someone named Nishant, who would help them keep drugs in Prachi’s bag and get her arrested by the police. Rhea gets happy to know that if one plans failed, the second was ready and there was no way for Prachi to escape humiliation. Nishant successfully plants drugs in Prachi’s bag and looked for a place where he could take a puff. Rhea then tells her friend to get a waiter’s phone, so that she could call the police from his number.



Here, Sarita Ben calls Abhi and requests him to pay a visit to Prachi’s mother. She tells Abhi that Prachi’s mother was getting emotional by remembering her husband and that he had a charming personality which could soothe Prachi’s mother. She tells Abhi that since they both were in a similar situation, they both would be able to understand each other and befriend each other. Abhi tells Sarita Ben that he would come for half an hour.



Elsewhere, Purab finds Aalia in a drunk state. While Purab tried to calm Aalia, she accused him for bringing Disha in between them. She tells him that he should have not told her about remembering Disha and blames him for her spoilt life. She also blames Purab for her condition and falls unconscious.