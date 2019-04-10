THIS Kumkum Bhagya fame actress makes her debut as a singer

MUMBAI: Leena Jumani has added another feather in her cap. The actress is all set to make her singing debut.

Internet sensation, Nitz Kakkar, and Leena collaborated for a song called Tera Crop Top. The actress will not only star in the song as the leading lady, but will make her debut as a singer.

Speaking about this development, Leena said to Bombay Times, “The original plan was to feature me as the leading lady in the song. But when Nitz heard my voice, he asked me to sing a portion. Now, I have two reasons to celebrate. Besides, featuring in the song, I will be making my debut as a singer.”

“I had no such plans. However, I have realised that when an opportunity like this comes your way, you should give it a shot,” she further said.

The actress also said to the daily that acting is her priority, but there is no harm in trying new things.

On the acting front, Leena is known for TV soaps like Bandini, Punar Vivah, Piya Ka Ghar Pyaara Lage. She was last seen in Kumkum Bhagya.