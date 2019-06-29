Kumkum Bhagya: Mitali asks Meera if she started loving Abhi

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Purab getting down from his car and offers to drop her. Disha says you already left me. She sits in car. Rhea tells her friends that Anu aunty can’t shoot CM as I switched off the lights. She says I saved CM and also Prachi’s mum. Aaliya comes there and says if attack hasn’t happened on CM then you had ruined the event. Rhea says dad was gaga over Prachi and says what I would have done. She says every time Prachi was right and I was wrong. Aaliya says it is absolutely fine and says you don’t need to tell everyone about what you did there. Dadi calls Aaliya and takes her to in house temple. Aaliya asks what happened. Dadi says there is nobody in our pind who is educated and intelligent like you. She says God gave you talent, but you don’t use it properly. Aaliya says ok. Dadi asks her to give even a smallest happiness to Purab and says when you got him, you became careless towards him. Aaliya says I love him and take care of him. Dadi asks her to keep him happy being his wife and asks when did he smile last time. Aaliya thinks Dadi is right, she always gets angry on him and he bears her anger.

Disha and Purab are in the car. Kuch toh Hai….They think of their moments. Aaliya calls him and asks him to come home. He says ok. Disha sees Aaliya’s message on his mobile and asks him to stop the car. He stops the car. Disha gets down from the car. Purab sees I love you message on his mobile.

Prachi calls Shahana and asks her to get ready to go for shopping. Abhi brings Vikram home and tells that doctor suggested knee surgery. Ranbir comes there. Vikram says your birthday will be celebrated here and you will handle the business. Ranbir says if my age is to work now. Pallavi asks him to tell her seriously that he doesn’t want to work and she will talk to his dad. She says she understands him and believes that he shall live his life fully and asks him to think about his dad. She says he must be thinking who will handle his business. Ranbir says I don’t know how to handle it. Pallavi asks him to follow him and tells that he feels proud of you and have many hopes pinned on you. She says who will handle him. He says ok. Aryan comes and asks if she thinks Vikram hopes this from Ranbir. Pallavi says no and says Ranbir can’t do anything. Aryan is about to call Ranbir. Pallavi says Vikram has many hopes from Ranbir.

Shahana tells Prachi that they will shop without worrying about the money. She says they don’t need to bargain etc. Prachi reminds her of Hosiarpur incident. She sees the car and says this is the same car with which muddy water splashed on her. She says she will catch the guy who had splashed the muddy water on her. Ranbir sees her and thinks if she saw him then will give lecture for an hour. Shahana sees her and says hi. Ranbir says yes. Prachi and Ranbir have an argument. He is about to sit in the car, but then stops and says he has to take taxi to go home. Shahana waves her hand. Prachi asks if she will drop him home. Ranbir calls taxi and says bye…He sits in the taxi.

Mitali asks Meera if she started loving Abhi and says she has to pay a price for it. Meera makes an excuse.