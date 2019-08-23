Kumkum Bhagya: Prachi feels bad about Pragya

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Pragya telling Vikram that cake was smeared on Mr. Mehra’s face. Vikram says yesterday we had anniversary in our house and I smeared it on his face. He says holi revenge taken by Kohli and says he will keep this pic in board meeting so that the board members laugh. Pragya smiles. Vikram says today he is not in an office else I would have made you meet him. Pragya says I will leave. Vikram says Mr. Mehra is a very nice man, whenever you get angry with him, he was not at fault. He says he also says the same. Pragya says that he is good. Vikram says he says that Mr. Kohli is also good. Pragya says your friendship is deep and hopes they never have a misunderstanding. Vikram says he will meet you next time. Pragya goes. Receptionist comes and says Abhi sir is in the office. Vikram asks receptionist to stop Pragya. Disha searches for her phone and keeps her hand bag things down on the table. She gets her phone and also finds Purab’s ring. Dil tootha song plays….She gets emotional.

Her secretary tells her that Hritik called. Disha asks her to tell that she will meet in the evening and has many meetings. Disha stops her. Rhea tells Dimpy and Shaina that Principal asked her to call her Papa and says he will be embarrassed because of her. She says she doesn’t do this intentionally and asks why did you tell that I did it intentionally. She says if I have to do this then would have done this on Prachi. She blames them. Prachi feels bad that Pragya has to come here and she will feel let down infront of Principal. Dimpy and Shaina ask what you will do. Shahana asks Prachi what to do? Prachi and Rhea tell that they don’t want to call their parents. They turn towards each other. Prachi says you don’t want your Papa to come here? Rhea says no, for this stupid meeting. She asks her to clear the mess. Prachi says it was your mistake too. Rhea says my mistake. Prachi says I have a solution and needs your help. Rhea says ok. Prachi says we have to meet Principal again and asks her to come.

Receptionist calls Pragya as Anuradha, but Pragya is on call and goes out of office. Abhi hears her name and asks receptionist. Receptionist says Vikram sir asked her to stop Anuradha. Abhi asks Prachi’s mum. She says she has gone. Abhi sees Purab lost in thoughts and comes to him. Purab wipes his tears. Abhi asks what is going on in his mind. Purab says my past doesn’t leave me. Abhi says you have to take a decision and says I can just give you suggestion. Purab asks what shall I do? Abhi says you shall make your past as present. Purab asks what about my present. Abhi says I can’t make you understand as Aaliya is concerned here, and other side is Disha with whom I have two relations.. He says our story is same, I had Tanu in my life and Pragya, you have Aaliya and Disha in past.

Purab says our story is not same, in your case, Tanu is clever and cunning woman, you knew that she loved your money and you had no baby with her, you was not happy with her, you people didn’t stay together in a room, but this is not the case with Aaliya, says I have a son with her. He says Pragya di and you got separated as you held her responsible for Dadi’s dadi. But in my case, Disha left me as she was angry. He says my destiny was bad, I was alone before and today also I was alone. He says when I needed Disha, she was not with me, but Aaliya was with me. Abhi says so you are returning her favours by being in the marriage. Purab says I really don’t know what I want, think, and is completely blank. He says my heart wants me to look back and cries. Abhi tries to pacify him and asks him to stop thinking first. He says you lost control over your emotions by meeting Disha and asks him to give himself sometime. He asks him to relax and no more work for now. He asks him to go home. Purab hugs him. Abhi asks him to smile. Abhi thinks you said right, your story is more complicated, my story is unlucky, Pragya was not before and even now.

Prachi asks Rhea if she understood. Rhea says I will do as you are requesting. Shahana says she is not requesting you. Rhea says I am not talking to you and asks her not to interfere. She says you are trying to take importance in my life. Shahana asks Prachi if Rhea will do, see her attitude. Prachi tells Rhea that she don’t know about Mehra sir, but if my Maa comes to know then she will feel bad and asks her to do if she respects her mum. Rhea says I will behave properly, you talk as if you are my sister, it is good that you are not my sister, gives so much lecture. Prachi says I am lucky that I have no sister like you, else I would have kicked her out or I would have gone to Ashram. Rhea says I would have pushed you from mountain. Shahana says you had planned to do this during trip. They argue. Prachi says lets focus on what we have to do. They go to Principal’s office. Prachi asks her not to smile much. Rhea thinks it is good that she told. She tells Principal that they came to say sorry. Prachi says they have become friends now and their fight was normal. Principal says I know you well and tells that he will believe if he sees their friendship with his eyes. Prachi asks him not to call her mother. Principal says that’s why you are saying this. Rhea says you can call my father.

Principal says I am your Principal and not your Mama and Chacha to trust you and come in your talks. I know that there is nothing normal between you both. Rhea says everything is normal and asks Prachi to say. Prachi says yes. Principal asks them to proof and asks them to participate together in sports. Rhea says my skin will get bad and she has fashion show next week. Principal asks Prachi and Rhea to participate in fashion show together. Rhea says I used to do fashion show and knows how to do, but what Prachi will do, will she sweeps the floor there. Prachi says she will participate. Rhea says you can’t do this. Prachi says I will participate. Rhea says it is not a friendly show, it will be a competition and will be against each other. Prachi says she will prove that their bonding is good. Principal gets a call. Prachi says she said yes as she don’t want to call Maa. Rhea says you took the wrong way. Principal tells he is declaring half day as weather is going to be bad.

Purab is going home and asks the driver to take car to his house and says you get down there and I will drive. Driver says it will be far for you. Purab says your family will get worried if you get stuck in rain. Driver says a girl is asking lift and asks shall I stop the car. Purab says ok. Driver asks her to sit. She is Disha and thanks the driver. Driver asks her to thank sahib. She sits in car and sees Purab.