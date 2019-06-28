Kumkum Bhagya: Prachi to help Pallavi to organize Purab-Aaliya’s wedding anniversary

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Disha leaving after saying bye to Pragya and Prachi. Prachi says you didn’t tell that you have a sister. Pragya says she is your Mami also and tells that you have a family too. Prachi asks did you meet my Papa? Pragya says no and goes. Meera looks at the album and thinks of Abhi. She thinks of Mitali’s words that Aaliya also loves them. Pragya writes in her diary about Kiara and writes if you would have been alive then we wouldn’t have been separated. She hugs and kisses her picture and cries. She comes to the window and thinks even today she feels the same pain and loss which she felt then. She thinks even now he is angry with her. Song plays….Abhi comes to the window and thinks don’t know if I am waiting for my death or to meet her. He thinks he remembers the time when she left him. He says when he thinks of Kiara, he gets angry. He says he doesn’t know if he will feel love or anger and asks the moon to make him meet her, tell that he misses her. Pragya also asks moon to give her love to Abhi and that she misses him. Song plays…main bhi na soya….

Aaliya and Purab are in their room. He tells her that he never saw her doing his work and asks her not to act. He says we hardly talk and behave happily only on party occasions. He says there must be something today so that you are acting. Aaliya says I am happy. She thinks she needs him in the weekend as they had their anniversary.

Purab comes out. Vikram asks him to thank her just like that. Pallavi says if he told you and says she has planned his surprise anniversary party. Vikram says he has won the 10000 rupees. He asks her to give money. Dadi says you ruin the surprise. Pallavi says everyone will attend it and it will be a grand celebration next week. Dadi asks Purab to be happy seeing others happy. Purab says I am doing the same since many years. Abhi comes to Disha’s office and says sorry. Disha says mistake was of mine. He asks about her. Disha says she is fine and feeling important after many years. She says it was difficult to come here. Abhi says yes and says he took permission from Vikram. She says I know you were trapped in brother and sister’s relation. He says but I couldn’t do anything for you. He says you know how much you matter to me. Disha says I know that’s why you came to meet me. He hugs her again. She says when you and di separated, everything was finished. She cries. Abhi says I will be always with you. Someone calls Disha and asks her to come to CM’s office.

Pallavi calls Vikram and asks about the decorative stuff. Vikram says I don’t know and teases her. Prachi hears and smiles. She says I know where this stuff you will get. Pallavi asks her to come. Vikram asks her to go. Prachi leaves from office to go to meet Pallavi. Disha comes from her office and sees her. Prachi says she is going to boss’s house as his wife called. Disha offers to drop her and asks her to sit. Prachi sits in her car. She asks Disha when she met Pragya. Disha says she met her in her sasural. Prachi thinks if she is my Maasi then how she is my Chachi. Disha asks if she wants to know anything and can ask. Disha’s car stops. She calls mechanic. Prachi says I will take taxi. Purab is going from there and stops the car seeing her. Prachi says she is going to meet Pallavi. Purab says he will drop her. Prachi says someone else is also there with her. Disha and Purab see each other.