Kumkum Bhagya: Pragya and Abhi miss each other

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Meera and Sarita thinking about how the love of Abhi and Pragya is real and true. Meera asks Abhi to come down as everyone is waiting for him. However, he asks her to leave him alone. On the other hand, Sarita asks Pragya why she wouldn't meet Abhi if she loves him so much. Pragya then reveals that she is not ready to meet him because even in these 20 years, he still feels the same about Pragya and Kiara's death.

He needs more time and she is ready to give him the same. Meera is certain that Abhi won't love her back because he cannot get over Pragya. Aaliya is upset and drinking as she thinks about how Purab is still thinking about Disha. Dasi tells her to drink less when Aaliya states that he never really loved her. While Aaliya always loved him, he never really cared about her at all. Abhi is also drunk when Prachi helps him out. Abhi can't walk straight but he asks her to go away. Prachi doesn't listen to him and eventually, he gives in as she helps him to his room. She stares at him in anger which reminds Abhi of Pragya.

Abhi tells Prachi that he has one more daughter who would've grown up to be exactly like her. He then says that he really misses his "fuggi" (Pragya). He pleads Prachi to bring back his fuggi. Prachi promises that she will get his fuggi back to him. Abhi sits and stares at Pragya's picture on his wallet. Abhi drops his wallet down and leaves for the party. Prachi is taking some drink for Abhi to mellow down. Rhea follows her and realises that Prachi is heading to her father's room. Prachi notices the wallet and picks it up. Abhi comes out of the washroom and takes the wallet from her.

Rhea then meets Prachi. She claims to be a good person who is forced to do bad things because of her. She warns her to stay away from Abhi. Prachi gets angry and says that she is also trying to take her mother away from her. When Prachi is telling Sahana about the incident with Rhea, Ranbir walks over. He then tells her that Prachi saw him shirtless and stuff. Rhea only hears Sahana say that he proposed to Prachi. Pragya thinks about Abhi and Kiara.