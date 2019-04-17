Kumkum Bhagya: Pragya and Prachi thrown out by Chachi

The episode starts with Chachiji asking Pragya, her daughter Prachi, and her niece Shahana to leave.



She tells Pragya that Prachi needs to apologise to her. Prachi decides to do so as she knows her mother doesn't have enough money to stay anywhere else. However, Pragya refuses to let Prachi apologise, and tells Chachiji that her daughter hasn't done any wrong.



Later, Pragya and Prachi are on the road looking for a place to stay at for the night.



Prachi tells her mother Pragya to go back to Hoshiyarpur. Prachi is in tears and realises that she is tired of fighting ever since she has arrived in the city.



Prachi tells Pragya that everyone in her college also calls her a thief. Prachi doesn't listen to her mother and says she wants to leave Delhi at the earliest.



Pragya then remembers how her Badi Dadi had asked her to stay. She tells Prachi that people are not wrong but memories are. Pragya tells Prachi that she has to prove herself innocent.



An old lady meets Pragya, Prachi, and Shahana. She tells them that she has a solution to their problem. She adds she has a room that she wants to rent out.



Pragya tells Prachi and her niece that they will stay at the station for the night and come back to check the room.



Riya gets nightmares thinking that Prachi will tell her reality to her father Abhi. She gets scared thinking her father will slap her.



Pragya, Prachi, and Shahana reach the room, which is in a mess. The old lady sets a few conditions and asks them to clean the room on their own. Pragya is happy that they have got a place to stay at.