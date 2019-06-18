Kumkum Bhagya: Pragya is asked to kill the CM

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Meera hearing that Rhea is going after Prachi yet again. Meera panics and decides to go after Rhea and stop her before she does anything stupid. Aaliya overhears that Meera plans to stop Rhea from taking measures against Prachi. So she stops her and reminds her of her place in the house. Aaliya tells Meera that she is just an employee and not Rhea's mother to take any steps. Meanwhile, the CM's brother asks Pragya to kill the CM. He further threatens her that if Pragya doesn't do as asked, he will kill both Abhi and Prachi.

This scares Pragya as she doesn't want to harm either of them. Rhea continues to follow Prachi and bumps into Disha instead. Disha is basically part of the media group that is covering the event. Disha reminds Prachi of Pragya but doesn't say much. Ranbir notices that Pragya is heading somewhere with the CM's brother and follows her. He tries to strike a rapport with the CM's brother so that he can meet the CM's secretary. However, that doesn't work as the CM's secretary is shot. Ranbir obviously, grows suspicious of the happenings.

He speaks to the brother and notices that there is something odd about him. Abhi and his family talk to the CM. Pragya tries to get close to the CM so she can do what is been told to her. Meera learns from Mitali that Aaliya loves Abhi and Rhea equally. This makes Meera realise that those two are the same people whom she adores so much. With that, she decides to ensure that Aaliya doesn't continue to get influenced by Aaliya's bad methods. She wants Rhea to grow up with the right values and hence, plans to keep them away.

Again, Aaliya reminds Meera of her place in the family. Disha and Aaliya also bump into each other but only smile and move on. They both then go down the memory lane and remember how Aaliya managed to drive Disha away from Purab. Pragya is in close proximity with the CM when she states that she plans to retire and give away the CM's post to her brother.