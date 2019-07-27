News

Kumkum Bhagya: Pragya hands over the culprit to the police

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Pragya striking Nishant with a rod and geting him to confess. Subsequently, Ashok exposes Nishant and is on the way to the police station with Abhi and Vikram. Later, Aryan overhears Riya come clean about Prachi's arrest. Ranbir gets released, as Pallavi and Beeji had come to the station, when the police had got the confession video of Nishant. Ranbir gets happy to learn that Prach’s mother was successful to catch the culprit and that he would get released.     

Aryan recalls about what Aalia had told him and that she had been able to stop him from revealing Rhea’s truth to nobody. Aalia told Aryan that Rhea was a family and that instead of improving Rhea by explaining it to him, he should not be ratting out on Rhea. Pragya comes to the station with Nishant and hands over the culprit to the police. She requested the police to release Ranbir. Beeji comes to Pragya and thanks her for getting Rabir out. Pragya thanked Pallavi for Ranbir’s selfless approach and tells her how grateful she was to him.

Elsewhere, Abhi brings Ashok to the station and tells the inspector to release Ranbir. The inspector tells Abhi and Vikram that Prachi’s mother had brought Nishant herself and had proved that Ranbir and Prachi were innocent. The inspector also tells Abhi that Ranbir had been released long back and had left for home. Abhi hands Ashok over to the inspector and gets him arrested because he had supported Nishant in his wrong doings.

Aalia and Rhea come to meet Ranbir. Rhea asks Ranbir whether or not he got released as Prachi might have confessed the truth and got him free. Aryan pounces at Rhea and tells her that Prachi was innocent and that she did not have any reason to stay in the prison.

