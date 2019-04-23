Kumkum Bhagya: Pragya helps Rhea by tearing Prachi's FIR

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Abhi arguing with the mob while Pragya is right behind him. She finds a cab and leaves but not before trying to peek a glance at Abhi. The argument is finally resolved, and Abhi leaves for the police station.



Prachi files an FIR when Rhea threatens that she is making a mistake. Rhea tells her that Prachi can't touch her as her father will take care of all this. Prachi then reminds her of how it was an attempt to murder and not a simple accident.



The police inspector also threatens her that she will not be left so easily. Rhea tells the inspector that she knows he wants money, which she will provide him with. However, the inspector is offended and states that he will make her suffer. Pragya then arrives at the police station and looks at Rhea.



She then tells the inspector to leave Rhea. Prachi and Rhea are both shocked by Pragya's words. Pragya then says that she didn't do anything and it was not Rhea's fault. She then asks the inspector to leave Rhea. Prachi tries to reason with her when Pragya states that it's a difference of perception and not anybody's fault.



Prachi continues to accuse Rhea but Pragya defends her and says that it could have been a mistake. The inspector states that the FIR has already been filed so they can't do anything about it. The inspector further adds that Rhea agreed to the crimes herself. Pragya then goes to Rhea, holds her hand and asks her why she had to say such things. Pragya then adds that she didn't have to lie about it. Rhea says that she was upset with Prachi and hence said so.



Pragya and Rhea then ask to see the FIR. Rhea takes the FIR in her hand, and Pragya immediately goes next to her. Pragya then tears the original FIR as there are no copies made yet. The inspector loses his cool and arrests Pragya for tearing a government document. Abhi reaches the police station, but a cop asks him to park it somewhere else. Prachi pleads in front of the inspector to leave Pragya, but he refuses to do so.



Pragya subtly calls Rhea while Prachi fights with the inspector. She asks her to make a video of the inspector trying to forcibly put a case on Rhea. She agrees to help her out and starts recording a video. The inspector notices that Rhea is taking a video and asks the constable to snatch her phone. The video has already gone viral thanks to Rhea. Out of fear, the inspector asks them to leave. The inspector then threatens to put Pragya in trouble. Rhea is about to leave when Pragya holds her hand and asks her to leave with them.